Report: LeSean McCoy Will Be at Bills Camp amid Domestic Violence Investigation

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy carries the ball during the team's NFL football practice in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy will report to training camp Wednesday amid an investigation into an invasion at a Georgia home he owns that left Delicia Cordon, his former girlfriend, injured.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the Bills decided that "unless his status changes with the league—it hasn't—the team is expected to treat him like any other player."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

