Juventus Transfer News: Paul Pogba Rumours Continue After Cristiano Ronaldo Move

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly informed Juventus he wants to return to the Bianconeri and continue his career playing with Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Marca's Jose Felix Diaz, Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has told the Italian champions his client wants to leave Old Trafford and is interested in a reunion.

Pogba has been linked with a return to Turin for some time now, and in April, Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com) suggested there had already been contacts with the club.

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

According to this latest report, the 25-year-old wants to build on his good showing during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the tactical limitations United have shown under manager Jose Mourinho have led to his desire to leave. There was also contact with Barcelona, but the Catalans are no longer an option.

A transfer would be complicated by the high transfer fee United spent to bring Pogba back to England two years ago. Juventus just broke their own transfer record to sign Ronaldo from Real Madrid―they don't have the budget to do that a second time for Pogba.

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

There have been reports of a possible transfer for Miralem Pjanic, with Tuttosport (h/t Sport Witness) claiming Manchester City are contemplating an offer of "€100 million" (£89 million), but Pogba is a different type of midfielder―such a move would make little sense for the Bianconeri.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Alex Sandro, however, with Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News calling the Brazilian a priority target for the club. If Juventus were serious about adding Pogba, they could use United's interest in Sandro as leverage.

A deal seems highly unlikely, however, given the club's many midfield options and the high fee it would take to land the France international.