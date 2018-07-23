Juventus Transfer News: Paul Pogba Rumours Continue After Cristiano Ronaldo Move

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Paul Pogba of France is seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly informed Juventus he wants to return to the Bianconeri and continue his career playing with Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Marca's Jose Felix Diaz, Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has told the Italian champions his client wants to leave Old Trafford and is interested in a reunion.

Pogba has been linked with a return to Turin for some time now, and in April, Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com) suggested there had already been contacts with the club.

ROME, ITALY - MAY 21: Paul Pogba of Juventus FC celebrates the victory after the TIM Cup match between AC Milan and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on May 21, 2016 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)
Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

According to this latest report, the 25-year-old wants to build on his good showing during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the tactical limitations United have shown under manager Jose Mourinho have led to his desire to leave. There was also contact with Barcelona, but the Catalans are no longer an option.

A transfer would be complicated by the high transfer fee United spent to bring Pogba back to England two years ago. Juventus just broke their own transfer record to sign Ronaldo from Real Madrid―they don't have the budget to do that a second time for Pogba.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo arrives on July 16, 2018 at the Juventus medical centre at the Alliance stadium in Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Turin ahead of his official unveiling as Juventus' superstar summer signing on July 17. - A Turi
MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

There have been reports of a possible transfer for Miralem Pjanic, with Tuttosport (h/t Sport Witness) claiming Manchester City are contemplating an offer of "€100 million" (£89 million), but Pogba is a different type of midfielder―such a move would make little sense for the Bianconeri.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Alex Sandro, however, with Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News calling the Brazilian a priority target for the club. If Juventus were serious about adding Pogba, they could use United's interest in Sandro as leverage.

A deal seems highly unlikely, however, given the club's many midfield options and the high fee it would take to land the France international.

Related

    How Roma Will Line Up After Transfer Madness

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Roma Will Line Up After Transfer Madness

    James Richards
    via Squawka Football News

    Sturaro's Agent Says 6 Clubs Are Interested

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Sturaro's Agent Says 6 Clubs Are Interested

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Five Prem Clubs Looking at Juventus' Sturaro

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Five Prem Clubs Looking at Juventus' Sturaro

    Tom Coast
    via Sport Witness

    Cuadrado Set to Take N.16 Jersey

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Cuadrado Set to Take N.16 Jersey

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale