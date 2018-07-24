Milan vs. Manchester United: 2018 ICC Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have not made the best of starts to their pre-season tour of the United States, following two draws against Club America and San Jose Earthquakes.

The Red Devils begin their 2018 International Champions Cup campaign against AC Milan on Wednesday at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Manager Jose Mourinho will be looking for an improvement from his side, although many of United's key players are still absent after their 2018 FIFA World Cup commitments.

Here are all the details for the clash between two of Europe's most storied clubs:

Date: Wednesday, July 25

Time: 8 p.m. local, 11 p.m. ET, 4 a.m. BST (Thursday)

TV Info: ESPN (U.S.), MUTV (UK)

Live Stream: ESPN Player, MUTV

The last time Milan and United met in competitive action was in the last 16 of the 2009-10 UEFA Champions League.

United won 7-2 on aggregate, prevailing in both legs, including a 4-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Much has changed for both sides since, and not for the better.

While both clubs could confidently have proclaimed to being part of the European elite eight years ago, they are no longer regular competitors for the most prestigious silverware.

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Milan have failed to finish higher than sixth in Serie A since 2012-13, meaning they have also been absent from the Champions League.

Meanwhile, United finished second in the Premier League last term but were still 19 points behind champions Manchester City, and they remain a shadow of the side that conquered all before them under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Mourinho was not overly perturbed by United's failure to find the net against the Earthquakes in their 0-0 draw on Sunday, saying the eclectic mix of first-team players and youth prospects he has to call upon make it difficult to build a coherent side, per MUTV (via Sky Sports).

However, they did look worryingly uninspired in attack, per the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst:

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso's Milan will likely sense an opportunity to claim a marquee result against United.

The Italian outfit were given a big boost over the weekend as the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a UEFA ban on them competing in the Europa League next season, per James Benge of the Evening Standard.

A defeat of United would be another fillip as they look to start the new Serie A campaign in good fashion.