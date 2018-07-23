Ronda Rousey and Shaquille O'Neal's Top Moments from Shark Week

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey is perhaps the baddest woman on the planet. Shaquille O'Neal is one of the biggest men on the planet.

Unfortunately for both, they don't quite have the same intimidating power on sharks as they do humans.

Rousey and O'Neal were part of the opening night of Shark Week on Sunday, with both getting an hour-long program to get better acquainted with sea life despite their fears.

Shaq was a little more fearful than you might expect before eventually diving in with some motivation from comedians Rob Riggle and Kevin Hart:

Rousey seemed more enthusiastic about her adventure swimming with predators in the ocean:

A number of athletes, including Aaron Rodgers, will participate in the remainder of Shark Week later this week.