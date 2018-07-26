NBA Sophomores Who Could Hit the Wall in 2018-19

0 of 5

Matt York/Associated Press

Not every NBA sophomore can build on their rookie promise.

Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender never took off. Skal Labissiere's production and efficiency both fell. The New York Knicks traded Willy Hernangomez, and the Phoenix Suns cut Tyler Ulis.

Some of last year's rookies are bound to hit a wall. And in most cases, it will be tied to their fit with either a changed roster or one that didn't add enough.

Expect the following five sophomores to have trouble making the jump many will expect from second-year players.