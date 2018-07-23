Kylian Mbappe Says He Spoke to N'Golo Kante About Possible PSG Transfer

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has admitted he spoke to France team-mate and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante regarding a possible transfer to the French capital during the FIFA World Cup.

Kante has been linked with a move to PSG throughout the summer, with Goal's Nizaar Kinsella reporting the Blues are braced for a bid of around £100 million for the player.

Mbappe told France Football (h/t Get French Football News) that he has discussed the prospect with the Chelsea man:

"It is true that he (PSG President Al Khelaifi) has consulted me. And I said to him once again that Kante would be good for our team.

"I spoke to N'Golo during the World Cup, but not extensive because I know that when you bombard the brain with transfer stuff. … At the end, I left a few words in his pockets, that he would have discovered once he got home (from the World Cup) to properly send a message"

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Mbappe and Kante were two of the stars of the France side that went all the way in Russia, as a memorable tournament concluded for Les Bleus with a 4-2 win over Croatia in the final.

While Mbappe sprinkled his stardust on the tournament in the attacking third, Kante was so often the man who mopped up behind him. The Chelsea midfielder is omnipresent in front of the defence, winning possession back from opponents with his exceptional defensive skills.

As we can see here, often the teams that have had Kante on board have gone on to enjoy success:

Looking at PSG's squad he would be a perfect acquisition, as there is a paucity of natural holding midfielders available to new manager Thomas Tuchel. PSG do have Adrien Rabiot and Marco Verratti, although both of those players do better work further forward.

The prospect of making a move to Paris would surely appeal to Kante, as they're the biggest club in France at the moment and have the players to dominate domestically for years to come. They'll also be hopeful of challenging for the UEFA Champions League, especially with the likes of Mbappe and Neymar in the final third.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

However, it's been reported by L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness) recently that PSG need to sell €100 million (£89 million) worth of players to fall in line with Financial Fair Play regulations; if they wanted to fund an offer for Kante, that amount would have to be made up through sales too.

Le Parisien (h/t Sport Witness) have also said the chances of landing the Chelsea star are unlikely at this juncture:

The prospect of Kante blocking up midfield and offering more freedom to Mbappe and Neymar would be an exciting one for PSG fans and an ominous one for the rest of Europe.

Still, at the start of a new era for the Blues under Maurizio Sarri, losing Kante would be a major blow, as he does such an important job for the team. It means Mbappe is unlikely to have a reunion with his France team-mate in Paris for now.