Barcelona Transfer News: Willian Talks Advance in Latest Rumours

Representatives for Barcelona and Chelsea star Willian will reportedly meet to discuss a transfer amid speculation the Blaugrana have lodged a bid for the player.

According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, the Blues are deciding whether to accept a £65 million offer for the Brazil international from the La Liga winners.

Jordi Gil of Sport reported on Monday that a meeting has been set between Willian's camp and Barcelona figures to discuss a deal.

"Willian is excited by the prospect of joining Barcelona but he's also comfortable at Chelsea," said Gil. "This means that Barca chiefs know a move would be extremely difficult to pull off unless Willian pushes for it. Talks between Chelsea and Barcelona are advancing but the two sides are yet to reach a compromise on the transfer fee."

Football Espana relayed how the story was reported by the Catalan newspaper:

It's added that while Barcelona will not be able to match the wages Willian picks up at Chelsea, the player is ready to make the switch for "sporting reasons." The Premier League side failed to qualify for this season's Champions League.

The reported offer from Barca leaves the Blues with a big decision to make, as the money said to be on the table from the Spanish champions is a lot for a player who will turn 30 before the 2018-19 La Liga season.

While he is an important player, Chelsea would potentially be able to reinvest that hefty transfer fee back into a squad that does require replenishment. However, football writer Paul Brown thinks the Brazilian's influence has been understated at Stamford Bridge:

There are times when Willian looks like one of the best players in the Premier League. When he puts everything together he can be devastating, with his searing speed, energy and skill making him difficult to pin down.

Inconsistency has proved to be a big issue for the player, though, as occasionally he will be on the periphery of games and make poor decisions in the final third. Despite playing as a wide forward for one of the best teams in England, Willian has never scored more than eight Premier League goals in a season either.

Barca are also well stocked up top, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele all excellent options. Plus, according to ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, the Blues still have a lot of work to do in the transfer market before they pursue another forward:

Needless to say, Rafael Hernandez of Grup14 doesn't believe Barcelona should be going after the player anyway:

Willian is a fine footballer and would offer Barca something different in attack. It's clear the club are keen to add another presence in the final third as they missed out on signing Antoine Griezmann already this summer.

Even so, spending so much on a player who will likely only have a short-term impact doesn't seem like the smartest business, and it's understandable that some Barca fans are a little apprehensive about this potential deal.