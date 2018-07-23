Real Madrid Reportedly Want Gareth Bale to Be Key Man Amid Exit Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Real Madrid reportedly want Gareth Bale to be their key man in the upcoming campaign, although the player is said to still be considering his options this summer.

It's been reported by Marco Ruiz of AS that following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus the European champions expect Bale to step into the role of talisman for the team.

"Real Madrid look to be putting themselves in the hands of 29-year-old Bale," said Ruiz. "The Welshman is already in his sixth season in the Spanish capital and, in spite of the rumours linking him with a move away from the club, and his apparent inability to stay fit, seeing that Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe are missions impossible, the focus has changed."

However, while Madrid are said to be ready to rely on Bale, the Welshman isn't so sure, according to Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC: