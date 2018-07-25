Senior British Open 2018: Dates, Tee Times, TV Info, Prize Money

Phil Inglis/Getty Images

Bernhard Langer is aiming to win a record fourth Senior British Open Championship when the competition comes to the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland, on Thursday for the first time in its 31-year history.

It bodes well for the German that the last time Scotland hosted the Senior Open was also the only other occasion a player has managed to retain the title, when Brian Barnes won back-to-back crowns at Royal Portrush in 1995-96.

Golf's senior stars return to Scotland in this tournament for the first time in 22 years, and Langer is looking to capitalise on his success at the British Open on Sunday, when he finished tied for 24th at one under par.

Fox Sports reported the total prize fund for this year's Senior Open Championship as $2 million (£1.5 million), the same as in 2017 when Langer took home a winner's purse of £235,750.

The defending champion will tee off at 9:20 a.m. BST (4:20 a.m. ET) in Thursday's opening round alongside Watson and Miguel Angel Jimenez. John Daly tees off 10 minutes later with Tom Lehman and Ian Woosnam.

Visit the official European Tour website for the tee times in full.

Dates: Thursday, July 26-Sunday, July 30

TV Info: Sky Sports Golf (UK), Golf Channel (U.S.)

Preview

It's not often that players maintain a good level of success on the professional circuit after joining the senior ranks, but Langer showed at Carnoustie last weekend he should not be written off just yet.

The 60-year-old finished at one under overall, and analyst Ron Mintz applauded his record in The Open:

Langer's performance at Carnoustie underlined how he thrives in links play, and he told of his joy to play two such esteemed Scottish courses back-to-back.

Per PGATour.com, he said: "I love links golf, period. This is a good couple of weeks, play Carnoustie and St. Andrews back-to-back, it doesn't get a whole lot better than that. So it's fantastic."

Commentator Jim Beglin praised the Senior Open champion:

But Langer is far from the only former champion in the field, and 2016 winner Paul Broadhurst has been coupled with Vijay Singh and David Toms as he goes in search of his third senior major.

Broadhurst has form coming to St. Andrews after winning the Senior PGA Championship in May:

Singh also has a senior major to his name this year after winning the 2018 Senior Players Championship, leading freelance writer Bryan Nicholson to back the Fijian for victory at St. Andrews:

This will be Singh's first participation in the Senior Open, and beginner's luck may play its part in helping the 55-year-old up the ranks.

It will take a mighty effort to stop Langer in his tracks, though, with the veteran looking to seal a historic fourth title on one of golf's most famous courses.