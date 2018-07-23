Manchester United, PSG Reportedly Interested in Jerome Boateng Transfer

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly tracking Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

According to Kicker (h/t Mark Lovell of ESPN), the two European giants have an interest in the Germany international:

Goal reported the German champions remain confident Boateng will stay at the Allianz Arena despite the interest.

Kicker (h/t Goal) said Bayern may only entertain offers between €50 million (£45 million) and €60 million (£54 million) for the defender.