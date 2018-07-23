Manchester United, PSG Reportedly Interested in Jerome Boateng Transfer

Manchester United, PSG Reportedly Interested in Jerome Boateng TransferJuly 23, 2018
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly tracking Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.
According to Kicker (h/t Mark Lovell of ESPN), the two European giants have an interest in the Germany international:
Mark Lovell @LovellLowdown
Manchester United and #PSG both showing interest in #Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng with the German champions looking for 50-60 million Euros. No firm bids for the 2014 World Cup winner yet according to Kicker. #mufc
Goal reported the German champions remain confident Boateng will stay at the Allianz Arena despite the interest.
Kicker (h/t Goal) said Bayern may only entertain offers between €50 million (£45 million) and €60 million (£54 million) for the defender.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Japan Legend Honda Launches Fund...with Will Smith 🤨