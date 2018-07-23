Manchester United, PSG Reportedly Interested in Jerome Boateng Transfer

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Jerome Boateng of Bayern Munich warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League Semi Final First Leg match between Bayern Muenchen and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena on April 25, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly tracking Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

According to Kicker (h/t Mark Lovell of ESPN), the two European giants have an interest in the Germany international:

Goal reported the German champions remain confident Boateng will stay at the Allianz Arena despite the interest.

Kicker (h/t Goal) said Bayern may only entertain offers between €50 million (£45 million) and €60 million (£54 million) for the defender.

     

