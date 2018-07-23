Chelsea Reportedly Target AC Milan Duo Gianluigi Donnarumma, Pepe Reina

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

ROME, ITALY - MAY 09: Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan reacts during the TIM Cup Final between Juventus and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico on May 9, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will look to AC Milan for reinforcements if his side sell Thibaut Courtois after it was reported one of Gianluigi Donnarumma or Pepe Reina could be brought in as his replacement. 

Calciomercato.com cited reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport, which said Donnarumma and Reina will be targeted as Courtois looks to be on his way to Real for €40 million (£35.7 million).

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Reina has only just moved to the San Siro on a free transfer but played under Sarri for three years in Naples and could be on his way back to England four years after leaving Anfield.

        

