Jose Mourinho Expresses Doubts over More Potential Summer Transfers

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho doubts whether the club will make any more signings this summer.

The Red Devils have already added Lee Grant, Diogo Dalot and Fred to their squad in the window, although the club have been quiet in recent weeks while rivals have made moves.

As reported by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the United boss said it may be difficult to get some new faces through the Old Trafford door: "One thing is what I want and another thing is what is going to happen."

According to Luckhurst, United have held talks with Toby Alderweireld about a possible move from Tottenham Hotspur, while the club remain interested in signing Willian from Chelsea.

As things stand, however, it doesn't appear as if the Red Devils are close to landing anyone, and that will be a concern to United supporters, especially after their 0-0 draw with San Jose Earthquakes.

Per football writer Liam Canning, the United manager hasn't cut a happy figure so far in pre-season:

This will be Mourinho's third season in charge of the Red Devils, and after a trophy-less term in 2017-18, there will be pressure on United to bounce back.

Last season they finished second in the Premier League and runners-up in the FA Cup. For United and Mourinho it wasn't a season to enjoy.

As noted by Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette, at the moment it doesn't appear as though that will change in what is a huge campaign for the United chief:

The squad appears well stocked in midfield following Fred's arrival, although there are other areas where United lack quality. At centre-back, despite having a number of options, the Red Devils are still without a world-class player who will lead the defence.

There still also appears to be a lack of creativity in the final third. Paul Pogba was up and down last term, Alexis Sanchez didn't thrive after a January switch from Arsenal, while Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have yet to show their best under Mourinho.

Luckhurst commented on the struggles in the final third:

There is still time for United to do business, with the window set to close on August 9. They start their season the day after against Leicester City at Old Trafford.

As things stand the squad available to Mourinho should be good enough to ensure the team qualifies for the UEFA Champions League again in the upcoming campaign. However, work surely needs to be done if they're to challenge for the title.