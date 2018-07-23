Jose Mourinho's Warning for Anthony Martial Amid Manchester United Exit Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has warned Anthony Martial you "cannot do whatever you want in life" amid reports the club will extend Anthony Martial's contract despite his agent's suggestions he wants to leave.

Mourinho spoke to the media after Sunday's pre-season stalemate against the San Jose Earthquakes, where was asked for his take on Martial's future and sounded set in his position on the matter, per Goal's Sacha Pisani:

"You cannot do whatever you want in life. I would love to arrive in Los Angeles, to train in Los Angeles and play all my five matches in Los Angeles, and then don't travel, don't change hotel and then go back to Manchester.

"I would like to play against Leicester on Sunday, but I have to play on Friday, so you don't get always in life what you want."

The Mirror (h/t Greg Johnson of Football.London) reported the one-year extension will keep Martial at the club until at least 2020, with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all said to be interested in his signature.

Johnson included quotes from Martial's agent, Philippe Lamboley, who told RMC Sport in June: "After reflecting carefully on all the possibilities and all the parameters, Anthony has decided he wants to leave Manchester United."

The absence of those players still on holiday after the 2018 FIFA World Cup has meant Martial has started both United's pre-season games so far. However, journalists were critical of him and others during Sunday's disappointing 0-0 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes:

On one hand, Mourinho's comments and the club's apparent will to keep the player shows a certain amount of faith that there is still belief in Martial, although refusing to let a disgruntled player leave could backfire.

It's been three years since the Frenchman moved for a deal that could potentially cost £58 million, and BBC Sport's Simon Stone highlighted the ongoing trust there is in the 2015 Golden Boy winner:

Martial started in the striker role for a 1-1 draw against Club America and the more recent stalemate in San Jose, but he was largely restricted to playing off the left flank last season as Romelu Lukaku played up top.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette looked to some of the other big misses Mourinho has made in his career in terms of abandoning top talent:

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January was thought to have only exacerbated Martial's issues at the club, a move that saw him shifted to the right wing for a time and will have only intensified any ambition to leave.

The transfer rumours don't seem likely to die down anytime soon, but Mourinho appears adamant his star will serve out his contract and get another chance to impress in the coming season.