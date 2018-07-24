Manchester City vs. Liverpool: 2018 ICC Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Manchester City and Liverpool are each looking to bounce back from defeats to Borussia Dortmund when they clash in the 2018 International Champions Cup on Wednesday.

The Premier League rivals are poised to face off at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, having each failed to overcome German opposition in their last outings.

Pep Guardiola's side made a late start to pre-season and fell to Dortmund in their ICC opener, while Liverpool's 3-1 loss to the Black and Yellows on Sunday was their fifth friendly in the past 16 days.

The English powerhouses are on a collision course for this season's Premier League crown but will get an advanced taster of each other's talents on foreign shores.

Read on for a preview of the ICC encounter, complete with all the live-stream and television information you'll need to tune into the action.

Date: Wednesday, July 25

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/1:05 a.m. BST (Thursday, July 26)

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Live Stream: WatchESPN (U.S.), LFCTV

TV Info: ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Preview

This year's International Champions Cup has been slightly stunted by a 2018 FIFA World Cup-induced hangover, with a selection of stars from both outfits still on their holidays and absent from contention.

Both teams were somewhat undermanned for their defeats to Dortmund over the weekend, although Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has had his chance to offer new signings Naby Keita and Fabinho their first minutes this summer.

Keita arrived from RB Leipzig revered as a tough presence in central midfield and one who will boost their silverware prospects, and he gave a fighter's response in regards to challenging City for the league crown this term, per Goal:

Phil Foden, Brahim Diaz and Eric Garcia were among the youngsters used in City's 1-0 defeat to Dortmund on Saturday, while Leroy Sane was a late addition and Patrick Roberts also made an appearance off the bench.

However, the star who gained most attention was £60 million-signing Riyad Mahrez, who was pleased to get his first taste of football with the Citizens after a long protracted move:

A clash with Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson promises fireworks if Mahrez manages to get his first City start on Wednesday, with the Algerian being the crown jewel of his side's spending so far this summer.

Liverpool have made big moves during the transfer window so far, but £66.8 million goalkeeper Alisson Becker will not be joining the Reds in the U.S.

Klopp was recently forced to readdress his view on major spending after speaking against such practice earlier in his Anfield tenure, per the Daily Mail's Dominic King (features NSFW language):

Although neither team will have their best crop of players, Liverpool and City promise to lay on an exciting affair in New Jersey, with this clash a preview of what's to come this season.

Both managers are expected to be fighting for the Premier League's top prize come next May, and Wednesday's battle will serve as some indicator as to how the teams have evolved in the offseason.