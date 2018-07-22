Jurgen Klopp Warns US to Avoid Placing Too Much Pressure on Christian Pulisic

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp thinks highly of Christian Pulisic but knows that he can't solve the problems of the United States men's national team by himself.

"He's a fantastic skilled boy, and it's not a surprise to see," Klopp said after Pulisic scored two goals against Liverpool in Sunday's International Champions Cup, per Glenn Price of ESPN FC. "He's a smart player, and unfortunately the USA needs more of these players. He alone cannot do it all.

"Don't put too much pressure on the boy, hopefully you can have a few more of them and then play very successful soccer in the future."

The Borussia Dortmund star is just 19 years old but is already a regular for the elite European club, appearing in 32 Bundesliga matches last season, second-most on the roster.

Despite his obvious talent, the United States still struggled in CONCACAF qualifying and failed to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1986. While he is considered by some to be a "savior" for the program, Klopp wants people to temper expectations.

Still, he knows the Americans have the ability to succeed down the line with more help.

"If Belgium and Iceland can go to a World Cup, then so can the USA," the Liverpool manager said. "I think he'll be fine."

Iceland's inclusion in the 2018 World Cup was a major story considering its minuscule population, while Belgium finished in third place for its best-ever finish.

Pulisic can help lead the team to future success, but it's likely he can't do it alone.