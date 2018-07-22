Liverpool Transfer News: Nabil Fekir Rumoured to Remain with Lyon

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Nabil Fekir is reportedly set to remain with Lyon this summer amid rumours linking him to Liverpool.

Per James Benson of the Express, Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas expects the playmaker to stay put and told Canal+ as much:

"I do not think that Fekir will leave. He's one of the best in France—and in the world, since he's a world champion. He's a Lyonnais [player], so he'll be there next season.

"Although in football, nothing is ever certain. I haven't had the impression that he absolutely wants to leave.

"He's 90 per cent [certain] going to be at Lyon next season. If he hasn't left by the end of July, he'll stay.

"It's not the size of the offer that will make us change our position on Fekir, but the wishes of Nabil himself."

Get French Football News also relayed reports from French outlets L'Equipe and Le Progres:

