Former Penn State Women's Basketball Coach Rene Portland Dies at 65

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2018

FILE - In this March 2, 2003 file photo Penn State women's basketball coach Rene Portland waves the net she cut down to celebrate their Big 10 regular season championship after defeating Wisconsin in State College, Pa. Portland, who built Penn State into a women's basketball powerhouse during a 27-year tenure, has died after a three-year fight with cancer. She was 65. D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall in Pennsylvania confirmed her death Sunday, July 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Pat Little, file)
Pat Little/Associated Press

Former Penn State women's basketball coach Rene Portland died Sunday at the age of 65.

D'Anjolell Memorial Home confirmed the news to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Portland coached the Lady Lions from 1980-2007, winning 606 games with the program while leading the team to the Final Four in 2000.

Portland was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Celtics' Assistant Allegedly Took Bribes as Penn HC

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Celtics' Assistant Allegedly Took Bribes as Penn HC

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    5-Star PG Reclassifies to Class of 2019

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    5-Star PG Reclassifies to Class of 2019

    ScoutHoops.com
    via ScoutHoops.com

    Ogunbowale Buzzer-Beater Wins ESPY for Play of the Year

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Ogunbowale Buzzer-Beater Wins ESPY for Play of the Year

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    John Beilein Signs Rollover Contract Extension

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    John Beilein Signs Rollover Contract Extension

    Dylan Burkhardt
    via UM Hoops.com