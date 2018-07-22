Former Penn State Women's Basketball Coach Rene Portland Dies at 65

Pat Little/Associated Press

Former Penn State women's basketball coach Rene Portland died Sunday at the age of 65.

D'Anjolell Memorial Home confirmed the news to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Portland coached the Lady Lions from 1980-2007, winning 606 games with the program while leading the team to the Final Four in 2000.

Portland was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

