Christian Pulisic Scores Twice as Dortmund Beat Liverpool 3-1 at 2018 ICC

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2018

Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius (L) is scored upon by Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic (R) from a free kick during the 2018 International Champions Cup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 22, 2018. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic scored twice on Sunday as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to beat Liverpool 3-1 in the International Champions Cup at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring with a first-half header, but the American cancelled it out with a penalty in the 66th minute.

In one minute of normal time remaining, the 19-year-old struck again with a fine finish into the bottom corner, and Dortmund added a third four minutes later when Loris Karius parried Pulisic's effort into the path of Jacob Bruun Larsen.

                                                       

