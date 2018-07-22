Christian Pulisic Scores Twice as Dortmund Beat Liverpool 3-1 at 2018 ICC

JIM WATSON/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic scored twice on Sunday as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to beat Liverpool 3-1 in the International Champions Cup at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring with a first-half header, but the American cancelled it out with a penalty in the 66th minute.

In one minute of normal time remaining, the 19-year-old struck again with a fine finish into the bottom corner, and Dortmund added a third four minutes later when Loris Karius parried Pulisic's effort into the path of Jacob Bruun Larsen.

