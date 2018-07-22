Juventus Transfer News: Milan Linked to Gonzalo Higuain Amid Chelsea Rumours

ANDREAS SOLARO/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly the latest team to express an interest in Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta contacted Leonardo, who is set to take up a role with the Rossoneri as a director. While wishing the Brazilian good luck in his new role, the two also discussed Higuain.

Per the report, Milan have yet to make an offer and are simply gathering information. The club would have to get their finances in orders before they could even consider a bid.

Sky Italia backed up Di Marzio's report:

Higuain is one of many players the Italian media believe are available following Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus, and unlike some of his team-mates, a transfer of the Argentinian would make sense. The Old Lady are expected to use Ronaldo as a central striker, so they could easily move their current top option at the position.

The former Napoli man has been strongly linked with Chelsea, where his former boss Maurizio Sarri is now running the show. Under Sarri, Higuain tied the Serie A single-season scoring record in the 2015-16 season, earning his move to Turin.

The Blues don't have an ace striker of his caliber, and Higuain's familiarity with Sarri and his methods would make him an ideal fit. Juventus' willingness to facilitate a sale only adds to his value for Chelsea.

Milan only just had their European ban overturned, per Football Italia, and are still in trouble with financial fair play. They too could use an efficient scorer like Higuain but are unlikely to get a discount from rivals Juventus.

According to Gazzetta Sportiva (h/t Football Italia), Juventus' asking price is €60 million (roughly £53.6 million).