Bulls Rumors: Rawle Alkins Signs 2-Way Contract with Chicago

David Dow/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls have signed former Arizona guard Rawle Alkins to a two-way contract, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

The undrafted free agent had previously signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Toronto Raptors, per Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic. He spent the Las Vegas Summer League with the Raptors squad, averaging 9.0 points per game in six contests.

While he was expected to be taken in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft—we was listed as the No. 47 overall player by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman—he now has to try the hard way to make it to the league.

"I guess you could say it's a humbling experience," Alkins said of going undrafted, per Jordan Kaye of Cronkite News. "You know I really didn't expect that, but when it happened, it was on to the next step. You can't really think about it throughout the process; you have to just keep moving forward."

The good news is the 6'5" guard has a chance to provide value as a two-way player with the Bulls, adding depth to a backcourt that could use some help.

While Toronto is loaded with impact guards, Alkins could eventually earn minutes at the 2 spot behind Zach LaVine and Justin Holiday.

The guard averaged 13.1 points per game last season at Arizona and can score while both attacking the basket and knocking down shots from the perimeter. He could also potentially bring some much-needed defensive toughness to Chicago.