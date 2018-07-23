Tour de France 2018: Latest Standings, Remaining Stage Schedule and TV Info

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

The 2018 Tour de France has entered its final week, as the riders enjoy their last rest day in Carcassonne on Monday before the peloton makes its way to Paris via the Pyrenees.

Nearly all of the remaining stages will play out near the Spanish border, with the individual time trial on Saturday concluding in Espelette. From there, it's straight to Paris for the traditional finish on the Champs Elysees.

Here's a look at the full route info:

Cycling Weekly broke down several key stages, placing an emphasis on the climbing still to be done and the time trial:

Full stage info can be found on the Tour's official website. Eurosport, ITV and NBC Sport will provide full coverage of the remaining stages, with most expected to finish after 5 p.m. local time (4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET). The final stage will finish later, with arrival at the Champs Elysees planned around 6 p.m. local (5 p.m. BST/noon ET).

Here are the overall standings ahead of the final week of racing, via RaiSport:

Sky have a clear advantage over the rest of the field, with two riders occupying the top two spots. Geraint Thomas has yet to show any signs of weakness in the high mountains, but he'll undoubtedly be tested severely in the Pyrenees.

Tuesday's ride to Bagneres-de-Luchon will be challenging, but in all likelihood, the top riders will wait for the descent of the Col du Portillon to make their move. A great technician like Vincenzo Nibali would have made the difference here, but the Italian has already retired―instead, this stage may be one for the brave.

Stage 17 should be a spectacular one, with just 65 kilometers separating start and finish. The Col de Portet will make its debut, and has the look of a fierce climb that could one day obtain legendary status in the race.

Two days later, the race will cross several climbs which became legends ages ago. The Col d'Aspin and Col d'Aubisque will come before and after the iconic Col du Tourmalet, respectively, and it's the latter that defines what climbing in the Pyrenees is all about:

Sky need to come out of these tests with a solid lead over Tom Dumoulin, a sublime time-trialist who will be a factor if he's within reach in the penultimate stage. Thomas and Chris Froome can't turn on each other, even if both are good time trialists in their own right.