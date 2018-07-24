How Liverpool Became Premier League Title Contenders Without Kicking a Ball

2 of 4

One of the biggest problems highlighted in the Champions League final was the fact Liverpool could not cope with Salah's absence once he was off injured.

Adam Lallana was forced to play a large part of the game, despite being ruled out through injury himself for much of the campaign. Next season, the Reds should have more options to call on.



Liverpool fan Ben Webb highlighted the issue before the final, telling us: "It's often been our downfall in chasing the elusive Premier League trophy—great first team, but weak back-up options."



So how's he feeling now?



"I think the arrival of Keita, Shaqiri and Fabinho has dramatically changed the look of our bench—and all three have the potential to change games in their own way," Webb told B/R.



"Keita and Fabinho are likely to be starting so that would only leave a single spot in our midfield—leaving the bench bolstered with the likes of Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (when he's fit).



"Shaqiri is a low-key signing but one I believe could prove to be a very astute piece of business—perfectly placed to impact against low-blocking teams."



One of Liverpool's biggest problems last season was that they could not see out games they should have won. A club insider explained how one of the most fundamental factors that has to change is the consistency to churn out results.



"It has to become a better trait of the team, and the boss also wants them controlling matches more frequently," the source told B/R. "There has been some concern over their momentum around big victories and that cannot be the case if they are to challenge City for the title."



With the likes of Fabinho, Keita and Shaqiri now on board, and Alisson's presence bringing about less fear that the goalkeeper could cost them at the other end, the consistency may be easier to find.



Joanna Durkan of This is Anfield said: "I think the biggest difference this season will be that ability to kill teams off. Liverpool dropped 14 points from winning positions last season, but I believe our summer business will be key to addressing our untimely lapses."