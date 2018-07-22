Andre Drummond Wants to Record Rap Song with Kevin Durant and More NBA Stars

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

In the age of the super team, Andre Drummond is also trying to collaborate with other NBA players. But in this case, he wants the collaboration to be in the recording studio.

The Detroit Pistons center revealed to TMZ Sports that he wants to work with various NBA players to produce hip-hop tracks, adding that he'd love to have DJ Khaled or Scott Storch produce the project.

So, which players might he be interested in collaborating with?

"Between myself, Iman Shumpert, Dame Lillard... You know Kevin Durant raps," Drummond said, adding that: "Victor Oladipo is another artist that does music in the NBA too."

When asked who was the best, Drummond didn't pick favorites.

"Depends on what type of music you like," he said. "Everybody does their own style of music. Like I do more pop, rap and R&B. Dame does the storybook rap, talking-about-his-life rap."