Chelsea Transfer News: Claude Puel Shrugs Off Kasper Schmeichel Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 22, 2018

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City celebrates his side's first goal during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City at The Hawthorns on March 10, 2018 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Clive Mason/Getty Images

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has talked down rumours linking goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with a move to Chelsea despite the club recently signing Danny Ward from Liverpool.

Schmeichel has been associated with Chelsea as a replacement for possible departure Thibaut Courtois, but Puel told the media after Saturday's 4-1 friendly win over Notts County his No. 1 is wanted at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes boss said: "Of course Kasper is a very important player for us. He had a very strong World Cup. We need Kasper, with his character, his performance and his consistency. There is no problem with this. There is a lot of speculation at this moment; it is normal."

          

