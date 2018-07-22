Chelsea Transfer News: Claude Puel Shrugs Off Kasper Schmeichel Rumours

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has talked down rumours linking goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with a move to Chelsea despite the club recently signing Danny Ward from Liverpool.

Schmeichel has been associated with Chelsea as a replacement for possible departure Thibaut Courtois, but Puel told the media after Saturday's 4-1 friendly win over Notts County his No. 1 is wanted at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes boss said: "Of course Kasper is a very important player for us. He had a very strong World Cup. We need Kasper, with his character, his performance and his consistency. There is no problem with this. There is a lot of speculation at this moment; it is normal."

