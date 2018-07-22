Barcelona Transfer News: Thomas Tuchel Discusses Adrien Rabiot Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has discussed midfielder Adrien Rabiot's future at the club amid speculation Barcelona are keen on signing the 23-year-old this summer.

"In relation to his contract situation, he's the one who has the last word. Everything depends on him," he said, according to Sport. "He must decide if he continued with us, backs our style and our way or playing... or if he looks for a new challenge."

Rabiot's current PSG contract expires in summer 2019, which means the club may look to sell if he does not extend his deal. Otherwise they face losing him for free next year.

The midfielder is a talented player who has become a regular for PSG. WhoScored.com highlighted how good he is in possession:

Barcelona look to be in need of midfield reinforcements ahead of the new campaign. Paulinho has returned to Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande and Andres Iniesta has joined Japan's Vissel Kobe. The club have brought in 21-year-old Arthur from Gremio. However, the youngster needs time to adapt to life in a new league and a new country.

Club legend Xavi has voiced his approval with regards a move for Rabiot. The former midfielder said he would be a "great signing" for Barcelona, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t FourFourTwo).

Rabiot looks a good fit for the club, although there are questions over his temperament. The midfielder turned down a place on France's standby list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Didier Deschamps said he was making a mistake, per The Independent:

The midfielder has told PSG he wants to leave for Barcelona but must still convince the Ligue 1 champions to sell, according to Juan Manuel Diaz at Sport.

Barcelona failed to sign Marco Verratti from PSG last season and will want to avoid another lengthy transfer saga. However, Rabiot's contract situation works in Barcelona's favour and may ultimately convince them to cash in.