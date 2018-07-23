Gauging the BS Meter for Wildest and Juiciest WWE Rumors of 2018 so Far

Credit: WWE.com

There's a fair amount of BS on the WWE dirt sheets, largely because being wrong carries zero consequences. Any WWE fan with a basic knowledge of story structure and foreshadowing can make educated guesses on match outcomes.

And if they don't pan out? The gossiper can always fall back on the oldest catch-all excuse in the book: "Plans changed at the last minute." It's the sort of rationalization that, even if it is true, can never be definitively proven.

There are very few WWE bloggers with privileged information; even the ones with sources only hear what the company wants them to hear. It's simply another level of subterfuge; the company keeps its biggest swerves and decisions close to the vest.

That said, here are some of the most controversial WWE rumors of 2018. They'll be gauged on the BS Meter on a scale of 1 to 10: 1 being a likely truth, and 10 being a likely fantasy. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Did Sasha Banks Ever Have Heat?

This rumor circulated for quite some time. Sasha Banks went from being a consistent Raw women's title contender to playing second fiddle to Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax. The dirts speculated as to why: Was it because of her attitude backstage? Was it because she made negative comments about fans?

In late 2017, during an interview with Sam Roberts, Banks discussed stalkers at airports and hotel lobbies. In a podcast on PWInsider (h/t Ringside News), Mike Johnson said that although her attitude was probably a contributing factor to her slowed push, it probably wasn't the only one.

Since Banks did nothing wrong--she was making a specific complaint about a certain type of fans, not the entire WWE Universe--it seems more likely that other women are getting their turn in the spotlight. Remember that when Banks was at her hottest, she only had the other three Horsewomen to legitimately worry about. Today, there's so many other competitive women in WWE, such as Ember Moon and Ronda Rousey, and there's more women on the way from NXT.

So long as she's still on TV in an increasingly crowded women's division, these recurring heat rumors are probably BS.

BS Meter: 8

Did WWE Nix Dean Ambrose's Heel Turn?

Dean Ambrose has been sidelined for months, thanks to a triceps tendon tear. At the time of this injury, Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had reunited The Shield. And although they were receiving a face push, many fans speculated that the stable would not last long, and one of the members would turn on the others. The likely candidate was Dean Ambrose; PWMania reported in late 2017 that WWE officials were considering a Seth vs. Dean feud for WrestleMania 34. Of course, that never came to pass, but the rumor still persists.

In hindsight, this rumor seems valid. Seth Rollins was shunted into the Intercontinental title feud at WrestleMania 34, even though he had very few personal stakes in its outcome. A match with Ambrose would have made a lot more narrative sense. And Ambrose was in sore need of a character change; his persona, far from being on the "lunatic fringe," had become complacent.

Could Ambrose turn heel when he finally returns later this year? It certainly wouldn't be a surprise.

BS Meter: 2

Will Big E Get A Big Push?

In February 2018, Big E delivered an incredible, personal promo on Smackdown, suggesting that he was comfortable as a singles performer.

In May 2018, Mike Johnson of PWInsider (h/t Ringside News) speculated that the New Day could break up, giving Big E a singles push. And since the New Day gimmick was close to four years old, it seemed like a strong possibility.

Now it's July 2018, and The New Day is still together. But that's not a knock on Big E; that's simply a testament to how much staying power his stable has. The stable is his big push.

WWE is a company that runs on inertia; it's difficult for new ideas to gain traction, but once they do, the company commits to them wholeheartedly and often relentlessly. And the New Day, despite constant speculation, are not going anywhere, anytime soon. There's merchandise sales to consider, and the three of them are positive, goodwill ambassadors for the global brand. WWE won't throw that away so easily,

BS Meter: 6

Will Brock Lesnar Put Braun Strowman Over?

It was long expected that Brock Lesnar would drop the universal title to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34. He didn't. And after Bobby Lashley came back to Raw, fans pushed for a Lashley vs. Lesnar feud. But three months ago, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (ht/ Rajah) dismissed that possibility, saying that instead, WWE wanted Lesnar to put over two stars before he left the company. The first was Reigns. The second was Braun Strowman.

Today, Braun Strowman is Mr. Money in the Bank, and he's embroiled in a feud with Kevin Owens. Lesnar is on a collision course with either Reigns or Lashley at SummerSlam. It's still possible for Lesnar and Strowman to cross paths though; Strowman could cash in on Lesnar at an opportune time (maybe at the end of SummerSlam?). And if Lesnar is going to back to UFC and leaving sports entertainment behind, a Strowman win would be the best, most logical option. The torch could be passed, from one massive monster to the next. And the crowd, which loves Strowman, would be fully behind it.

BS Meter: 5