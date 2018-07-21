Manchester City Transfer News: Joe Hart Wants 'Permanent' Exit

Elsa/Getty Images

Joe Hart has said he won't go out on loan for a third season running because he wants a "permanent" transfer away from Manchester City, per Steve Brenner of The Telegraph.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper believes loan spells at Torino and West Ham United the last two seasons did nothing to improve his standing with the England national team after he missed out on the squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Hart faces an uncertain future after returning to City from the Hammers. He's still behind Ederson and Claudio Bravo in the pecking order between the posts.

They were brought in after Pep Guardiola took over as manager in 2016, an appointment which started Hart's decline at both club and international level.

Hart has now made it clear he doesn't want another temporary switch from the EtihadStadium, if only to help salvage his England career: "I need to go somewhere permanent; I think that's obvious. I did what I did in the previous two seasons because I needed to play to be involved in the World Cup. And look where that got me."

The stopper underlined his desire to feel wanted in club football: "I've got a year left, and I'm not going on loan again because my situation has changed. I need to feel part of something."

How hard Hart will push to get away from the sky blue side of Manchester is uncertain at this point, although Brenner said the keeper indicated he would let his contract run down if he can't secure a transfer.

Hart has one year left on his City deal, but he is still well-regarded at the club. He was in goal for the second half of City's 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund at the 2018 International Champions Cup in Chicago on Friday.

Afterward, Guardiola praised Hart's quality, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone. Guardiola also admitted he is open to Hart staying if a suitor can't be found, according to another reportfrom Stone.

The regard for Hart is still evident at the top end of the Premier League, with Mike McGrath of The Sun reporting FA Cup holders Chelsea have shown interest.

A top-six club coming in for a two-time title winner is the ideal scenario for Hart and City. He's unlikely to ever have a regular place under Guardiola, who prefers his keepers to be competent in possession.

Yet Hart still has a lot to offer at the highest level, so he's right to take a determined stance toward landing a starting berth elsewhere.