Jimmer Fredette Brilliant, Team Fredette Wins at the 2018 Basketball Tournament

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Leading the team that bears his name, Jimmer Fredette helmed Team Fredette to an 88-80 win over the Peoria All-Stars in the first round of The Basketball Tournament.

Fredette showed off his scoring prowess in the win with 32 points on 9-of-17 shooting. The former BYU star remains a lights-out shooter at the age of 29:

When Fredette announced he would be taking part in this year's Basketball Tournament, it was designed, in part, to give NBA teams a look at his skill set.

"I would always love to get another chance in the NBA," Fredette told ESPN.com's Myron Medcalf. "I've gotten better in China and improved every year. ... You hope somebody takes notice."

Originally drafted 10th overall in 2011, Fredette's NBA career came to a halt after the 2015-16 season. He has become a star with the Chinese Basketball Association's Shanghai Sharks, winning the league's MVP award last year after averaging 37.4 points per game.

The win gives Fredette more chances to make his case for an eventual NBA return by showing that his ability to score will translate to the highest level of competition.