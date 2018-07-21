Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners in Talks with Yann Sommer Amid Barcelona Rumours

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Arsenal have reportedly stolen a march on Barcelona in a bid to sign Swiss international goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Spanish newspaper Marca (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Star) has reported Arsenal are in "advanced talks" with the Borussia Monchengladbach stopper.

The Gunners are keen on the 29-year-old despite having already signed Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer. Leno has joined Petr Cech and David Ospina as options between the posts, but Barca also retain an interest in Sommer as a potential replacement for deputy keeper Jasper Cillessen.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.