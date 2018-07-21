Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners in Talks with Yann Sommer Amid Barcelona Rumours

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2018

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer watches his teammates during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Arsenal have reportedly stolen a march on Barcelona in a bid to sign Swiss international goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Spanish newspaper Marca (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Star) has reported Arsenal are in "advanced talks" with the Borussia Monchengladbach stopper.

The Gunners are keen on the 29-year-old despite having already signed Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer. Leno has joined Petr Cech and David Ospina as options between the posts, but Barca also retain an interest in Sommer as a potential replacement for deputy keeper Jasper Cillessen.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

