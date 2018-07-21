Tom Brady Implies He'll Arrive Early to Patriots Training Camp in IG Comment

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 21, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady steps onto the field at the start of an NFL football minicamp practice, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots apparently don't have to worry about Tom Brady not showing up to training camp next week. 

After the Patriots posted on Instagram Friday that training camp began in six days, Brady responded in the comments section with "2 days actually!" and used the hashtag "early reporters."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    CFL Opens Door, Partially, for Players to Sign with NFL Teams

    NFL logo
    NFL

    CFL Opens Door, Partially, for Players to Sign with NFL Teams

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Most Important Players to Follow in Training Camp

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Most Important Players to Follow in Training Camp

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Training Camp Battles with Biggest Fantasy Implications

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Training Camp Battles with Biggest Fantasy Implications

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Fires Back at 'Dad Bod' Comments

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Brady Fires Back at 'Dad Bod' Comments

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston