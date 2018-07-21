Tom Brady Implies He'll Arrive Early to Patriots Training Camp in IG Comment

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots apparently don't have to worry about Tom Brady not showing up to training camp next week.

After the Patriots posted on Instagram Friday that training camp began in six days, Brady responded in the comments section with "2 days actually!" and used the hashtag "early reporters."

