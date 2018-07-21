Report: Ex-Steelers WR Eli Rogers to Work out for Chiefs After Knee Injury Rehab

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Eli Rogers is reportedly set for a Sunday workout with the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a torn ACL in January.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the update Saturday and noted the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout has made a "strong and quicker-than-expected comeback" from the knee injury.

On Thursday, Rogers posted a message on Twitter about his hunt for a new team:

The 25-year-old University of Louisville product was a limited contributor for the Steelers after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

He missed the entire 2015 season because of a foot injury suffered during his rookie training camp. He returned to make 66 catches for 743 yards with four touchdowns in 27 games across the last two years.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team would be interested in bringing Rogers back once healthy, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

If the Miami native opts to sign with K.C., he'll likely compete with Demarcus Robinson and Chris Conley for the Chiefs' No. 3 receiver role behind Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins once cleared to return.