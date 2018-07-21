Tour de France 2018: Omar Fraile Wins Stage 14, Geraint Thomas Maintains Lead

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Astana's Omar Fraile won Stage 14 of the 2018 Tour de France on Saturday, as he beat Julian Alaphilippe and Jasper Stuyven to the finish line at Mende.

General classification leader Geraint Thomas crossed the line alongside team-mate Chris Froome and Tom Dumoulin, which means he retains the yellow jersey.

