Tour de France 2018: Omar Fraile Wins Stage 14, Geraint Thomas Maintains Lead

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJuly 21, 2018

Spain's Omar Fraile celebrates a she crosses the finish line to win the 14th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Mende on July 21, 2018. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images)
JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Astana's Omar Fraile won Stage 14 of the 2018 Tour de France on Saturday, as he beat Julian Alaphilippe and Jasper Stuyven to the finish line at Mende.

General classification leader Geraint Thomas crossed the line alongside team-mate Chris Froome and Tom Dumoulin, which means he retains the yellow jersey.  

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

