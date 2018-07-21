British Open 2018: Real-Time Leaderboard Updates for Saturday Leaders

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJuly 21, 2018

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts to his par putt on the 18th green during the third round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 21, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The action at the 2018 British Open intensified on Saturday as Tiger Woods surged into contention after shooting a five-under 66 at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth also enjoyed a strong start to his third round. The American got off to a brilliant start with an eagle at the first. He also picked up birdies at the fourth and the 11th as he mounts a stern defence of his title.

Italy's Francesco Molinari is another player who moved up the leaderboard on Saturday. He shot a superb six-under 65 to move within sight of the leaders.

American's Kevin Kisner continues to lead the way at Carnoustie along with Zach Johnson.

Here's a look at the leaderboard at the time of writing:

For a look at the complete leaderboard, visit the tournament's official website by clicking here.

All eyes were on Woods again on Saturday, and the three-time champion did not disappoint as he put in his best performance.

Three straight birdies starting at the ninth hole saw him gain some real momentum as he attacked the course. His only dropped shot of the day came at the 16th, but it will not take the gloss off a fine display.

ESPN Stats & Info highlighted just how well he'd played:

Woods will go into Sunday's action with a real chance of winning The Open for a fourth time which will thrill the crowd at Carnoustie who have been vocal in their support for the American.

Spieth also made a statement of intent with his eagle at the first hole to move him one shot off the lead. The European Tour showed him in action:

The defending champion looked in good form particularly at the 12th when he found himself in a deep bunker. However, he recovered well to find the green with a brilliant shot before sinking the putt to save par.

One of the best early performances on Saturday came from Molinari who secured his best ever round at a major:

The Italian birdied the first and added two more at the sixth and the seventh. He managed three more on the back nine to put himself among the leaders.

