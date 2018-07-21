Jimmy Garoppolo Offered Spokesperson Role by Porn Site After Kiara Mia Date

Jimmy Garoppolo Offered Spokesperson Role by Porn Site After Kiara Mia DateJuly 21, 2018
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press
If Jimmy Garoppolo is looking to supplement his income, he has a sponsorship offer on the table from a porn website.
Per TMZ Sports, XBlaze.com sent a formal offer to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback with a unique opportunity.
"We want to offer you the opportunity to be a spokesperson for our company, as both an advocate of marijuana and cannabinoids as well as the adult entertainment industry," the letter said.
The proposal comes after Garoppolo was seen on a date with adult film star Kiara Mia earlier this week.
Garoppolo is not hurting for cash right now after the 49ers signed the 26-year-old to a five-year, $137.5 million contract in February.
