Jimmy Garoppolo Offered Spokesperson Role by Porn Site After Kiara Mia Date

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 21, 2018

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to reporters before NFL football practice at the team's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Year one under coach Kyle Shanahan was a bit of a whirlwind for the San Francisco 49ers with new systems to install and a midseason quarterback change to Jimmy Garoppolo. It's far different this year as the Niners wrap up the offseason program. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

If Jimmy Garoppolo is looking to supplement his income, he has a sponsorship offer on the table from a porn website.

Per TMZ SportsXBlaze.com sent a formal offer to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback with a unique opportunity.

"We want to offer you the opportunity to be a spokesperson for our company, as both an advocate of marijuana and cannabinoids as well as the adult entertainment industry," the letter said.

The proposal comes after Garoppolo was seen on a date with adult film star Kiara Mia earlier this week.

Garoppolo is not hurting for cash right now after the 49ers signed the 26-year-old to a five-year, $137.5 million contract in February.

