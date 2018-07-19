Jimmy Garoppolo Spotted on Date with Porn Star Kiara Mia in Los Angeles

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and porn star Kiara Mia were spotted on a date in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

According to TMZ Sports, Garoppolo and Mia were seen leaving the Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio.

The 26-year-old Garoppolo was traded to the Niners last season after spending the first three years of his career with the New England Patriots.

Jimmy G went 5-0 in his five starts for the 49ers, and over the six games he appeared in, Garoppolo threw for 1,560 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

As a reward for his strong play, Garoppolo inked a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension with the Niners this offseason, per Spotrac.

Mia, 41, is an L.A. native who has been in the porn industry since 2009.

