Jimmy Garoppolo Spotted on Date with Porn Star Kiara Mia in Los Angeles

Jimmy Garoppolo Spotted on Date with Porn Star Kiara Mia in Los AngelesJuly 19, 2018
Tony Avelar/Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and porn star Kiara Mia were spotted on a date in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
According to TMZ Sports, Garoppolo and Mia were seen leaving the Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio.
The 26-year-old Garoppolo was traded to the Niners last season after spending the first three years of his career with the New England Patriots.
Jimmy G went 5-0 in his five starts for the 49ers, and over the six games he appeared in, Garoppolo threw for 1,560 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
As a reward for his strong play, Garoppolo inked a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension with the Niners this offseason, per Spotrac.
Mia, 41, is an L.A. native who has been in the porn industry since 2009.
Kittle Poised for a Breakout Season