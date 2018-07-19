Jimmy Garoppolo Spotted on Date with Porn Star Kiara Mia in Los Angeles

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and porn star Kiara Mia were spotted on a date in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

According to TMZ Sports, Garoppolo and Mia were seen leaving the Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio.

The 26-year-old Garoppolo was traded to the Niners last season after spending the first three years of his career with the New England Patriots.

Jimmy G went 5-0 in his five starts for the 49ers, and over the six games he appeared in, Garoppolo threw for 1,560 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

As a reward for his strong play, Garoppolo inked a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension with the Niners this offseason, per Spotrac.

Mia, 41, is an L.A. native who has been in the porn industry since 2009.