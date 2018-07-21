Chelsea Transfer News: Atletico Madrid Rumoured in Olivier Giroud Loan Talks

Atletico Madrid are reportedly in talks with Chelsea over a deal to sign Olivier Giroud on loan as Los Rojiblancos look to partner the striker alongside fellow 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann.

Sky Sports in Italy (h/t AS' Patricia Cazon) reported the two clubs are already in negotiations, and Italian football journalist Tancredi Palmeri wrote there will be an option to make the move permanent next summer:

Giroud failed to score at the World Cup but was a positive utility in attack for Les Bleus nonetheless as they beat Croatia in the final to lift the crown in Russia.

                

