Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on PSG's N'Golo Kante Interest

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly struggle to raise the funds needed to pursue Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness), PSG need to bring in €100 million in player sales in this window to fall in line with financial fair play regulations following the big-money acquisitions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer.

It's added that if PSG want to spend on incoming players in this market, they will have to sell players to cover the cost of any deals too.

Sport Witness noted Le Parisien carry a similar report, in which it's suggested while there have been some discussions between Kante and the French giants, the Ligue 1 side simply can't afford that outlay at the moment.

"...[To] date, [Kante's] arrival in the French capital is considered impossible internally. Spending €110 million, Paris cannot, after its foolish summer 2017, with €402 million released only for the arrivals of Neymar and Mbappe," Le Parisien said. "Financial fair play, which scrutinises clubs' expenses and revenues, closely monitors the formation chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaifi"

In addition, Sport Witness said that according to L'Equipe, the player isn't ready to force a move away from Stamford Bridge at this time.

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph reported similar early in the summer:

That will be music to the ears of Chelsea supporters, as the midfielder has been a crucial player in his two seasons at the club.

He is an immense presence in front of the defence:

PSG's admiration for the player is understandable. While they have potency in the final third, they lack a natural holding presence in midfield, with the likes of Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot more effective when used further forward.

Factor in that Kante has just played a key role in France's 2018 FIFA World Cup win in Russia and it would make sense for the Paris club to be keen to sign him.

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Chelsea may not have qualified for the UEFA Champions League this term after a tough previous season, but they will be intent to keep hold of arguably their most important player. Given Kante signed a five-year contract only two summers ago, there is no pressure on the Blues to sell, either.

Losing him would be a massive blow. Not only is he a vital man on the field, the understated role he plays is appreciated by his team-mates:

At this moment, it appears unlikely he'll be going anywhere, though, as PSG evidently need to move on a number of players before they can consider adding more lavish incomings to their squad.

Regardless, Chelsea would surely dig their heels in. The Blues are starting life under a new manager in Maurizio Sarri, and given how late his appointment came in the summer, losing a critical performer would be a massive setback so close to the start of the Premier League season.