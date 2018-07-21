Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on £112M Eden Hazard Bid

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly poised to make a £112 million bid for Chelsea star Eden Hazard, although the Blues are said to be ready to reject any offer short of £200 million.

According to Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, Real are ready to make a first real move for the Belgium international, who has hinted in the past he would want to make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu. Per the report, Hazard’s Chelsea and Belgium team-mate Thibaut Courtois is said to be close to joining Real.

However, Hazard is reportedly valued at a world-record amount by the Blues, meaning Madrid may have to increase any offer if they’re to land the player.

"Real are used to their transfer targets forcing a move away from a club that has little desire to sell, but it would be a surprise if Hazard uses such tactics," continued Johnson. "While Chelsea are resigned to letting Courtois go because he has less than a year left on his contract, they are determined not to lose both players."

In the report it’s said sources at Chelsea are "very relaxed" about the situation and are hopeful Hazard will stay and extend his contract with the club. The 27-year-old only has two years to run on his current deal.

Johnson added on Twitter that while an offer from Madrid may be incoming, at the moment this transfer is unlikely to go ahead:

According to Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, previous reports about Madrid making a move for Hazard appear to be wide of the mark:

Having sold their longstanding talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in this window, Madrid’s attack appears a little incomplete at the moment. New manager Julen Lopetegeui will be keen to bring in another superstar in the final third before the season starts too.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Hazard would tick a lot of boxes for Madrid. After a sensational World Cup his stock his high, while the Belgium international has long been one of the best players int he Premier League, dazzling for the Blues in his six years at the club and helping them win two Premier League titles.

As we can see below, Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has admitted he is trying to convince Hazard his future is still at Stamford Bridge:

Meanwhile, journalist Dan Levene believes the Blues could be showing a little more urgency to keep the player:

In the transfer market Madrid have tended to get their way down the years. However, Chelsea are rarely bullied when it comes to losing their key men and in a season that’ll see them embark on a new era under manager Maurizio Sarri, they won't want to lose any vital figures.

While they will want to keep Hazard at the club, they will not want to be in a situation next summer where the player only has one year to run on his contract and his value has diminished significantly. It’s why Madrid may have hope yet that they can get this one done.