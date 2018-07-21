Manchester United Transfer News: Hirving Lozano Setback Amid PSV Exit Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly suffered a setback in their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano following suggestions the Mexican maestro will remain in the Eredivisie for another season.

Lozano was one of Mexico's most impressive stars at the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer, but Eindhovens Dagblad (h/t Charlie Malam of the Daily Express) reported his transfer plans may be delayed until 2019.

Lozano's first season in European football was a major success, and he scored 19 goals in 34 total appearances for PSV, including an impressive tally of 11 assists. That's equal to having a direct hand in a goal every 1.1 games, marking an impressive maiden campaign on the continent.

It was "Chucky" Lozano who scored against Germany to beat the then-reigning world champions in Russia and secure progress to the knockout stages, leaving an impression on Rob Draper of the Mail on Sunday:

Chelsea and Arsenal are also said to be among the parties interested in Lozano, whose 19 goals last season were a career-best for a single season.

The winger has already developed to become an important player for El Tri at only 22 years of age, and Statman Dave broke down his World Cup campaign by the numbers to illustrate a more sophisticated asset:

It's anyone's guess as to how left-winger Lozano would fit to that role at United if he were to arrive. January signing Alexis Sanchez has accounted for the advanced-left role since his move in the new year, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford fighting for minutes as his back-up at times.

It seems PSV are serious about keeping hold of their Mexican star, too. Malam referenced manager Mark van Bommel's comments regarding the kind of money the Dutch club can afford to reject, via Dutch Football:

Tifo Football gave a more comprehensive review of Lozano's credentials and playing style, having made the seamless transition to the European scene after leaving Pachuca in his native Mexico:

Like Sanchez, Lozano is right-footed but favours cutting in from the left flank to make use of it, begging the question as to whether there are better places in which the team could invest.

It could prove a blessing in disguise for United to instead revisit a deal next summer in any case, when Sanchez will be 30 and Lozano will have another year playing in Europe under his belt.