Bayern Munich Transfer News: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Confirms James Rodriguez Stay

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

James Rodriguez will see out the terms of his two-year loan deal with Bayern Munich rather than return to parent club Real Madrid this summer.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed Friday that Colombia international Rodriguez will stay at the Allianz Arena, per ESPN FC's Mark Lovell: "Lots of rumours that emanate from Spain are not true. The contract situation of the player is well known to everyone. James will definitely play for us this season, and I expect him to play for Bayern beyond that."

