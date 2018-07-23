How Quavo Became the Quarterback of tha Culture

Quarterbacks have a certain swagger. They walk differently. Talk differently. Exude a sense of purpose. They walk into every room like they own the place, routinely pull off the impossible and then strut off like it was nothing.

So it should come as no surprise that Quavo, the frontman of what is currently the most prominent group in all of rap music, was a quarterback in his earlier life. Before skyrocketing to fame as one-third of Migos, Quavo was Quavious Marshall—quarterback at Gwinnett County's Berkmar High School in suburban Atlanta. Quavo was no slouch. He graduated holding the Gwinnett County record for most completions in a single game and had a pretty impressive highlight reel.

Quavo would go on to leverage this quarterback mentality while leading Migos, a unique case in rap history. The majority of rap's most iconic and successful groups drew us in with the diversity of their members. Migos are a distinct departure from this pattern.

What draws listeners to Migos isn't their diversity—it's their uniformity. Quavo, the elder statesman at the ripe old age of 27 and the mastermind behind the group, can be credited for this. Ever the quarterback, Quavo called an audible on how Migos would attack the rap game. Whereas historically, the plan of attack of most rap groups has been to spread things around, all three members of Migos decided to use the same flow.

What a run it has been for Quavo. In the past 17 months, he has two No. 1 albums (Culture and Culture II), a No. 1 single ("Bad and Boujee"), two Grammy nominations (Culture for Best Rap Album and "Bad and Boujee" for Best Rap Performance), a collaborative project with Travis Scott (Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho) that debuted at No. 3, and three top-10 singles ("MotorSport," "Stir Fry" and "Walk It Talk It," which peaked at Nos. 6, 8 and 10, respectively).

Outside the booth, Quavo is the artist professional athletes want to be around. This was evident in his annual Huncho Day flag football game in Atlanta this year. The star-studded game featured Julio Jones, Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott, who scored the game-winning touchdown.

Quavo continues banking on his crossover appeal, securing an endorsement deal with Finish Line and winning MVP at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game with this mean Eurostep.

However, a certain clip always comes to mind when I think of Quavo. He's on the set of a commercial he is shooting. He takes a football and launches it about 50 yards at a basketball hoop. Flat-footed. Perfect spiral. Nothing but net.

Quavo pulled off the impossible. Then he strutted off like it was nothing.

Dragonfly Jonez is kind of a big deal on Twitter. His tweets on rap, Washington football and the sad state of the New York Knicks probably end up in your timeline whether or not you follow him. Catch him on Twitter @DragonflyJonez or on the Jenkins & Jonez Podcast.

