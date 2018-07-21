Tour de France 2018: Saturday's Stage 14 Live Stream Schedule, TV Info and Route

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

After a transition stage on Friday, the peloton will be back to climbing at the 2018 Tour de France on Saturday.

They'll follow a hilly 188-kilometre route from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Mende with a mountainous finish, so watch out for both general classification contenders and puncheurs alike to make moves in this one.

Date: Saturday, July 21

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. local time/12:05 p.m. BST/7:05 a.m. ET

TV Info: Eurosport 1, ITV 4, NBC

Live Stream: Eurosport Player, ITV Hub, NBC Sports App

Here's the route and profile for Stage 14:

The second half of the route will be much more testing than the first, with significant climbs at the Col de la Croix de Berthel, Col du Pont Sans Eau and Col de la Croix Neuve, which get increasingly steeper as the race wears on.

The stage will be ideal for a breakaway, but the likes of Peter Sagan will be well-suited to take advantage of the punchy finish.

Despite announcing a split from his wife on Facebook earlier in the week, Sagan has not allowed himself to be distracted and won his third stage on Friday in a dramatic sprint finish:

As cycling writer Cillian Kelly noted, the Slovakian made history with his win:

He also equalled his personal record of three stage wins from 2012 and 2016, something he'll be hoping to beat this year by grabbing a fourth.

For those competing in the general classification like Chris Froome, the stage will be an opportunity to make further ground.

Froome is second behind Team Sky team-mate Geraint Thomas, who won back-to-back stages on Wednesday and Thursday. Despite that, Thomas is adamant he will not be targeting overall victory and that Froome is still the team leader.

Kelly believes he should go for it himself, however:

Given his public backing of Froome, that would appear unlikely to happen, though.

Rather than focus on competing with his team-mate, that should leave Froome clear to focus on those behind him such as Tom Dumoulin, who is only 11 seconds behind, so expect plenty of duelling among the riders with their eyes on Thomas' yellow jersey.