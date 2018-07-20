Jordan Spieth Among Leaders After Strong 2nd Round at 2018 British Open

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth is now tied for 11th place on the leaderboard at the 2018 British Open on Friday as he went round in a four-under 67 at Carnoustie in Scotland.

The defending champion now sits on three-under overall, three shots back on joint leaders Zach Johnson, Zander Lombard and Kevin Kisner.

Spieth picked up five birdies overall, with the only blemish on his card being a bogey at the 16th.

After a breezy morning made life a little difficult for those out first, the wind died down early on in Spieth's round.

Nevertheless, he produced some wild driving throughout the round, often having to pull off some spectacular efforts to turn things around.

Despite missing a birdie putt on the first hole, the American got off to a strong start in a similar vein to his round on Thursday.

He made his first gain with a superb birdie at the third from the rough:

Shortly after, the 24-year-old curled in a putt from 20 feet at the fifth, before he saved par at the seventh hole with another sensational shot:

A wayward tee shot at the par-four 10th left him in the trees, but he still managed to grab his third birdie when he followed it up with a chip that got him to within 10 feet.

He picked up another shot immediately after at the 11th in similar circumstances. After driving into the rough, he found the green with his second effort before holing out from 15 feet.

Spieth's fifth birdie came at the 14th, though he almost pulled off an eagle from more than 20 feet after his putt kissed the right-hand edge of the hole.

Newsweek's Dan Cancian was impressed:

Others, such as CBS Sports' Kyle Porter and ByTheMinute Golf, noted the sharp contrast in quality between his long and short game:

Having fired 48 yards wide right of the green on the 16th, Spieth conceded a bogey there just as he had the day before.

However, he avoided a repeat of Thursday's late collapse to see out his round, which should stand him in good stead heading into the weekend.