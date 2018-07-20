Heung-Min Son Agrees to Contract with Tottenham Through 2023

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Heung-Min Son has agreed a new five-year contract with the club.

The news came on Friday courtesy of the team's official Twitter account, with the South Korea international agreeing terms until 2023 with the north-London club:

Son joined Tottenham in 2015, and while there were initially worries as to whether he would be a success after a testing first season, he's thrived under the guidance of manager Mauricio Pochettino and is now a key member of the Spurs side.

The 2017-18 campaign was arguably his best one. In the season before, the versatile forward was often utilised as an impact substitute or a rotation option, but his incredible form last term saw him force his way into Pochettino's plans, forming a fine attacking quartet along with Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

He improved his end product, too:

Son is a useful player to have around for his manager, as he's adept at carrying out different roles.

The 26-year-old tends to be at his best when he lines up from the left flank, where he can go inside or outside and commit defenders. But he's also showcased his ability on the right flank, behind a striker and even as the man who leads the line when Kane has been unavailable.

Son is more than a workhorse, as he's shown throughout his career he has both tenacity and technical ability. He often leaves opponents rooted with his quick feet and dynamic change of pace, while the forward is also adept at striking the ball on either foot.

Per Alasdair Gold of Football.London, while the extension is fine news for Tottenham fans, his international commitments mean they will be without him early in the season:

As he moves into the peak years of his career, Spurs fans will want to see more from Son. While he is a force to be reckoned with at his best, his goals do tend to come in gluts, and when he loses confidence, he can hang on the periphery of matches. The South Korean will want to ensure he has a much more consistent influence on games.

Still, Son has progressed since arriving in English football, and with Pochettino working with him, there appears little doubt he will make more strides forward again in 2018-19. This new deal is a show of faith from Spurs that they believe he can do so.