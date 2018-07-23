The Biggest Hurdle for Every Top 10 NBA Rookie in Upcoming 2018-19 Season

0 of 11

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Each of the top NBA rookies has specific weaknesses that will create hurdles for them during their transition from college to the pros.

The challenge of creating shots against NBA defenses is a theme. Most obstacles will ultimately stem from having to adjust to a different caliber of athlete.

Some tricks that worked in college won't moving forward.

These are the top lottery prospects and the biggest hurdle they'll each face in 2018-19.