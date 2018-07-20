Milan to Officially Play in 2018-19 Europa League After CAS Overturns Ban

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

MILAN, ITALY - MAY 20: Nikola Kalinic of AC Milan celebrates his goal with his team-mates during the serie A match between AC Milan and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 20, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

AC Milan's ban from next season's UEFA Europa League has been overturned following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

As reported by Football Italia, Milan had initially been barred from the competition due to a breach of financial fair play regulations. It's added there were also concerns about the club's owner Yonghong Li.

However, following a change in ownership—Elliott Management have since taken over—CAS has decided to allow Milan back into European football's second tier competition, noting that the sanctions need to be more "proportionate."

While Milan will be delighted to be back in European competition, they could still face punishments ranging from a fine or a limited squad for the 2018-19 Europa League.

Corriere della Sera (h/t Football Italia) noted Elliott Management is said to have made it clear it will stay in charge of Milan for at least three years.

After spending heavily on a number of high-profile players last summer, Milan had an eventful campaign. Manager Vincenzo Montella was sacked from his position after a tough start to the campaign, and current boss Gennaro Gattuso was drafted in to steady the ship.

The club's former midfielder galvanised the team late in the season as they finished sixth in Serie A and took the team to the Coppa Italia final, where they eventually lost to Juventus. Fiorentina, who finished in seventh, will now miss out on the competition.

