Fabinho Says He Will Try to Convince Kylian Mbappe to Move to Liverpool

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

Monaco's Brazilian defender Fabinho (R) celebrates with Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Rennes (SRFC) and Monaco (ASM) on May, 20 2017, at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France. / AFP PHOTO / DAMIEN MEYER (Photo credit should read DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images)
DAMIEN MEYER/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has joked that he will try to convince Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe to join the club next season. 

Fabinho arrived at Anfield this summer as part of the Reds' high-priced recruitment drive, with the likes of Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker also moving to Anfield. The Brazilian has spoken of his delight at making the switch from Monaco and has said he will seek to convince his former team-mate to move to Merseyside too.

"[Mbappe] has already said for the next season he will remain at PSG, but I will try slowly to convince him to come to Liverpool," Fabinho jokingly said, per the Daily Telegraph.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Neymar Says He's Not Going to Real Madrid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar Says He's Not Going to Real Madrid

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Liverpool Complete Record Alisson Transfer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Complete Record Alisson Transfer

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Real Madrid Agree £170M Eden Hazard Fee

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Real Madrid Agree £170M Eden Hazard Fee

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Chelsea Bring Back Yellow with New Away Kit

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea Bring Back Yellow with New Away Kit

    ChelseaFC
    via ChelseaFC