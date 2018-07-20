Fabinho Says He Will Try to Convince Kylian Mbappe to Move to Liverpool

DAMIEN MEYER/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has joked that he will try to convince Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe to join the club next season.

Fabinho arrived at Anfield this summer as part of the Reds' high-priced recruitment drive, with the likes of Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker also moving to Anfield. The Brazilian has spoken of his delight at making the switch from Monaco and has said he will seek to convince his former team-mate to move to Merseyside too.

"[Mbappe] has already said for the next season he will remain at PSG, but I will try slowly to convince him to come to Liverpool," Fabinho jokingly said, per the Daily Telegraph.