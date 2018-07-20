Hugo Lloris Says He Still Has 'Many Beautiful Years' Left with Tottenham

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

France and Tottenham Hotspur No. 1 Hugo Lloris has committed his immediate future to both his national team and the north London club after leading Les Bleus to glory at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Asked in hometown Nice about the potential of him returning to his boyhood club, Lloris, 31, praised the recent appointment of Patrick Vieira as Nice manager but said he wants to stay at Spurs, per Tom Coast of Sport Witness:

"I'm extremely happy to see Patrick in charge of OGC Nice. I appreciate him as a person so much. I had this chance to be around him when I first started with the national team. He's a huge player, and huge personality.

"I think it's a great opportunity for Nice and for him to prove himself. As for my reconversion, we'll wait a bit more. I still have beautiful years with Tottenham and Les Bleus ahead of me."

The French stopper joined Tottenham from Lyon in 2012 and was named skipper by manager Mauricio Pochettino three years ago.

One of the best goalkeepers in the world, he played a crucial role in France winning the World Cup and was not punished in the end for a mistake in the final.

Spurs fans will be delighted to hear he has no plans to move on from White Hart Lane.

Along with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, the Frenchman makes up arguably the best defensive core in the Premier League.

Lloris should still have plenty of years left in his prime, and he will be crucial for Spurs as they go into their new stadium next season and attempt to win the Premier League.

Under Pochettino they have established themselves as a contending force in English football, finishing in the Premier League's top three for the last three seasons.

Squad stability is crucial for Tottenham's ongoing success. They have, at the moment, managed to keep hold of the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Alderweireld and Vertonghen.

And Lloris has no plans to go anywhere soon.