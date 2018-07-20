Pep Guardiola 'Not Disappointed' About Failed Jorginho Signing

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has insisted he is "not disappointed" Napoli midfielder Jorginho opted to join Chelsea instead of Manchester City despite the Sky Blues agreeing a deal with the Italian club worth £44 million.

Per David Anderson in the Mirror, the City manager said it would have been wrong for Jorginho to move to the Etihad Stadium if a transfer to Chelsea is what he really wanted:

"No, I'm not disappointed. We tried, but at the end all my advice for the players is that they have to go where they want to go. For the guy, it would have been a mistake for him and for us if he had decided to come here when he wanted to go with Maurizio and Chelsea.

"So it is important that English football has received an exceptional player and at the end if they want to come, it's better they come. If he decides to go to Chelsea for the reasons he has explained or will explain, then all the best for him."

