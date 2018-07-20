Petr Cech Focused on Arsenal Future Amid Chelsea Return Rumours, Says Agent

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Petr Cech has received no offers to leave Arsenal and is focused on the upcoming season with the Gunners, according to his agent, Viktor Kolar.

Per Alex Smith in the Mirror, there have been rumours the 36-year-old goalkeeper could return to Chelsea after Arsenal bought Bernd Leno. But Kolar has cooled talk about Cech's potential departure, per ESPN (via Smith): "It is always busy during every transfer window around Petr Cech, as a great Premier League person. However, he maximally focuses on the new season at Arsenal, no specific offer is available."

Arsenal spent £19 million to sign Leno, 26, from Bayer Leverkusen last month, and the German looks set to be installed as the No. 1 by new Arsenal head coach Unai Emery.

Cech is some way past his best now and is in the twilight of his storied career.

That has not stopped him being linked with former club Chelsea, who are interested in re-signing him if Thibaut Courtois leaves for Real Madrid, per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol:

According to Smith, Arsenal are not likely to be open to letting Cech go, and longtime No. 2 Ospina looks set to be the main casualty from the purchase of Leno.

That is hardly surprising given that, although Cech is no longer the goalkeeper he once was, his immense experience of playing over 400 Premier League matches and winning the title four times will make him a valuable back-up.

The former Czech Republic international still has a year remaining on his contract in north London.

Kolar's comments would suggest Cech is set to stay put to the end of his deal, and if Chelsea need a new goalkeeper, they may need to look elsewhere.